Joran van der Sloot Confesses He Bludgeoned Natalee Holloway

After almost two decades, the mystery of what happened to Alabama teen Natalee Holloway in Aruba has been solved.

Joran van der Sloot, a 36-year-old Dutch citizen, has long been the prime suspect in her 2005 disappearance. In federal court on Wednesday, it was revealed that he has confessed to being her killer.

Van der Sloot pleaded guilty to trying to extort money from Holloway’s mother in exchange for information about the 18-year-old’s death and the location of her remains. During the hearing, prosecutors said that van der Sloot confessed to Holloway’s parents—and he showed his first scintilla of remorse in 18 years, claiming he was born again.

