New The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR horde mode hits today

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Here at Supermassive Games, we are very excited to reveal The Dark Pictures: Switchback VRThe new fast-paced arcade style survival challenge. How many rooms can you complete as you descend into hell with only your weapons and reflexes to protect you? Our focus on Horde mode was to deliver intense, fast-paced action combat with added rollercoaster thrills where facing your fears is taken to a whole new level.

We’ve included all the features from the standard game and enhanced them for horde mode. Try not to blink, as eye tracking will definitely make combat more difficult! Maybe focus your other senses to track an enemy’s presence around you, like with 3D audio, you’ll hear his screams and whispers just in time to know where to unload your bullets. Feel the impact of your weapons with the adaptive triggers of the PS VR2 Sense controllers – they are your only protection against the swarms and feel the race of your car as it accelerates down steep slopes as you descend directly into hell. This is an experience that will live on in your nightmares!

So how far can you go? – Do you have the skills to enter horde mode? There is no pressure, but the studio record is 21 stories. Is there anyone capable of surviving longer?

Play the video



And even better, this new addition to the game is free with the base game of Switchback VR, a game that takes you through your own personal nightmare, where each track has multiple terrifying paths, all designed to make you feel the fear in PS VR2 .

In the main game, each track is based solely on the chilling monsters and environments of The Dark Images Anthology and features Easter eggs from Man of Medan, Little Hope, House of Ashes and The Devil in Me. We took some really scary enemies from these games and recreated them in virtual reality.

Intense rooms of hell



In this sinister horror horde mode, you will be dragged back to hell: you will face swarms of enemies in this new nightmare mode, complete each room to get more and more difficult enemies and survive the attacks of all kinds of horrible apparitions. from the depths of hell.

Extreme G roller coaster falls



We get it, you’re adrenaline junkies and you loved the Rush of Blood drops! So for our new horde mode, we’ve really taken it to extreme levels – we’ve certainly tested the limits of how big we could make these drops and how much speed we could add to the car. So hold on tight as your journey between each room is about to be powered by G.

do not blink

A new challenge has been introduced in horde mode… where blinking has become even more deadly. Fight swarms of hideous sailors, demonic dogs and masked mannequins, and new enemies appear as you blink. Keep your eyes open or your death will be quick.

Light



Get rewarded for your headshot streaks and get a chance to unlock Switchback VR’s most powerful weapon.

Thank you to all the Switchback VR fans who have joined us on this wild ride so far! We’re beyond excited to see your reactions as you try to conquer the Halls of Doom in Horde Mode! The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR Horde mode is now available. Download Switchback VR for PlayStation VR2 and experience the downward spiral of terror that is Horde Mode.