‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Thrilled Controversial NFL Star Adrian Peterson Is Gone

Eric McCandless/ABC

First came the downfall of Jamie Lynn Spears. Now, Dancing with the Stars’ other hugely controversial contestant just exited Season 32. The fans, who have been calling for these two to be voted off from the start of the new season, just keep on winning as, this week, the ax fell on a problematic football player.

Still, while the show’s fans on social media seem to be cheering, Adrian Peterson’s ouster this week was a surprise.

To celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary, Dancing with the Stars asked contestants to bring a Disneyfied routine to the dancefloor. Vanderpump Rules icon Ariana Madix, for example, wowed the judges with a contemporary romp to “Into the Unknown” from Frozen II. Xochitl Gomez, who may have had a slight edge over the contestants thanks to her work with Disney’s Marvel Studios, walked away with the highest total score of the night for her pasodoble to “Un Poco Loco” from Coco.

Read more at The Daily Beast.