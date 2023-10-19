Thu. Oct 19th, 2023

    News

    New Satellite Photos Show Gaza Hospital in Wake of Devastating Explosion

    By

    Oct 18, 2023 , , , ,
    New Satellite Photos Show Gaza Hospital in Wake of Devastating Explosion

    Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies

    Fresh satellite imagery shared with The Daily Beast shows the damage unleashed in a deadly Tuesday blast at the Anglican-run al-Ahli hospital in Gaza that has upended diplomacy and further stoked tensions in the region.

    Satellite images of the Gaza hospital before and after the attack show damage to the area, with a discolored area in the parking lot of the compound, likely a result of the attack, according to images Maxar Technologies shared with The Daily Beast. “No significant structural damage” to nearby buildings is observed, Maxar said.

    Images emerging from the massacre Wednesday show burned out cars and a “blackened” hospital parking lot, The Washington Post reported.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Rolling Stones sign unlikely deal with Barcelona to have their iconic logo on the team’s kit for El Clasico thanks to Spotify as Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood all pose with the red and blue strip

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    AMD’s Threadripper CPUs return with a 96-core monster chip

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    As internet connectivity plummets in Gaza, ordinary Palestinians struggle to compete with Israel’s narrative of the war

    Oct 19, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Rolling Stones sign unlikely deal with Barcelona to have their iconic logo on the team’s kit for El Clasico thanks to Spotify as Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood all pose with the red and blue strip

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    AMD’s Threadripper CPUs return with a 96-core monster chip

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    As internet connectivity plummets in Gaza, ordinary Palestinians struggle to compete with Israel’s narrative of the war

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    Costco CEO Craig Jelinek stepping down after a decade in the role

    Oct 19, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy