New Satellite Photos Show Gaza Hospital in Wake of Devastating Explosion

Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies

Fresh satellite imagery shared with The Daily Beast shows the damage unleashed in a deadly Tuesday blast at the Anglican-run al-Ahli hospital in Gaza that has upended diplomacy and further stoked tensions in the region.

Satellite images of the Gaza hospital before and after the attack show damage to the area, with a discolored area in the parking lot of the compound, likely a result of the attack, according to images Maxar Technologies shared with The Daily Beast. “No significant structural damage” to nearby buildings is observed, Maxar said.

Images emerging from the massacre Wednesday show burned out cars and a “blackened” hospital parking lot, The Washington Post reported.

