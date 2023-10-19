Bassem Youssef Stuns Piers Morgan on Gaza: You ‘Compared Israel With ISIS!’

TALK TV

Egyptian comedian Bassem Youssef accused British tabloid host Piers Morgan of comparing Israel to the terror group ISIS during a combative Tuesday interview that featured Youssef repeatedly deploying his trademarked dark satire to address the horrific violence in Gaza.

During a lengthy appearance on Talk TV’s Piers Morgan Uncensored, Youssef—who has been called Egypt’s Jon Stewart—referenced his Palestinian wife and Gazan in-laws when asked to give his opinion on the brutal Hamas terror attacks.

“Oh, it was terrible, of course,” Youssef replied. “I mean, we get all our news secondhand because my wife’s family lives in Gaza. They have cousins and uncles there and their house also was bombed. We haven’t been able to communicate with them in the past three days. Communication has been lost so we don’t know how they are doing, but we are used to that!”

