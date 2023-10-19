These 22 House Republicans voted to sink Jim Jordan’s speakership bid for the second time — even more than the first time

Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio on the House floor on October 17, 2023.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

On Wednesday, Rep. Jim Jordan failed to win the speaker’s gavel for the second time.

In a striking blow to his candidacy, even more House Republicans voted against him than last time.

Here’s a full list of those 22 Republicans.

Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio just failed to become the next Speaker of the House. Again.

The House of Representatives held a second vote on the matter on Wednesday, one day after 20 House Republicans voted against their own party’s nominee for the top job.

And this time, Jordan received even fewer votes.

It’s an embarrassing outcome for the Ohio Republican, who nabbed his party’s nomination for the top job after allies stymied House Majority Leader Steve Scalise’s bid — even after Scalise won the nomination. The House has been without a speaker for over two weeks since Kevin McCarthy was ousted. (McCarthy, if you recall, faced his own embarrassing path to Speakership.)

Ahead of the vote on Tuesday, a key Jordan ally — Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania — predicted that Jordan would garner fewer votes.

“Stay strong and keep praying,” Perry wrote on Twitter.

Jordan has signaled that he will continue to fight for the gavel, despite bleeding support.

In the meantime, some Republicans who opposed Jordan have begun to discuss the prospect of granting acting Speaker Patrick McHenry expanded powers in order to pass government funding bills and approve aid to Ukraine and Israel. Several House Democrats told Insider on Wednesday that they were open to the idea, though they stressed that the details will be important.

The Republicans who voted against Jordan supported a range of other candidates, including McCarthy, Scalise, and former Rep. Lee Zeldin.

All 212 Democrats, meanwhile, voted for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Here are the 22 Republicans who voted against Jordan:

Rep. Don Bacon of NebraskaRep. Vern Buchanan of FloridaRep. Ken Buck of ColoradoRep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer of OregonRep. Anthony D’Eposito of New YorkRep. Mario Diaz-Balart of FloridaRep. Jake Ellzey of TexasRep. Drew Ferguson of GeorgiaRep. Andrew Garbarino of New YorkRep. Carlos Gimenenz of FloridaRep. Tony Gonzales of TexasRep. Kay Granger of TexasRep. John James of MichiganRep. Jen Kiggans of VirginiaRep. Mike Kelly of PennsylvaniaRep. Nick LaLota of New YorkRep. Mike Lawler of New YorkRep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks of IowaRep. John Rutherford of FloridaRep. Mike Simpson of IdahoRep. Pete Stauber of MinnesotaRep. Steve Womack of Arkansas

Read the original article on Business Insider