rewrite this title NYC law firm Davis Polk RESCINDS job offers at Harvard and Columbia for three students after groups blamed Israel for Hamas terror attacks

One of America’s most prestigious law firms has withdrawn job offers from three students who appeared to lead Israel’s conviction in the aftermath of Hamas’s terrorist attacks.

Davis Polk has reversed employment offers from those the company reportedly believed led organizations at Harvard and Columbia universities that had issued statements blaming Israel for the violence.

The company added Tuesday that it would reevaluate the decision for two of the students, who appealed the ruling, claiming they had not approved the letters, which were not signed.

It comes as college campuses across America have become a flashpoint for domestic hostilities as the US grapples with the complex conflict in the Middle East, where pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli student groups have clashed over the escalating campaigns.

Pro-Palestinian student organizations have stoked anger with messages of support for Hamas after the terrorist organization killed more than 1,400 Israelis in attacks since Saturday.

As Israel responds with retaliatory sieges on the Gaza Strip, pro-Israel groups are facing fiery talk and inflammatory statements from groups on campuses across the country.

According to the law firm, two of the students who had their offers withdrawn were leaders of groups at Columbia and another at Harvard affiliated with the Harvard Palestine Solidarity Groups that condemned Israel after the attacks.

The groups jointly wrote a letter blaming the “Israeli regime” for the horrific attacks, including the massacre of at least 260 people at a music festival.

Davis Polk, who did not identify the students, said in a statement: “The views expressed in certain statements signed by law student organizations in recent days are in direct conflict with our firm’s value system.”

The company added that it will “continue to maintain a supportive and inclusive work environment” and said that “the student leaders responsible for endorsing these statements are no longer welcome in our company.”

Neil Barr, managing partner and chairman of Davis Polk (pictured), said the firm’s decision was because it did not want to employ supporters of Hamas terrorist attacks.

In an interview with the New York Times On Tuesday, Neil Barr, managing partner and chairman of Davis Polk, confirmed the move, insisting the firm does not want to hire supporters of the Hamas attacks.

The move also reportedly led to a large number of law students slated to be employed by Davis Polk contacting the firm to claim they do not support the statements, according to Davis Polk spokeswoman Katie Moss.

Moss added that many of the students — from Columbia, Harvard and other prestigious universities — said they had resigned from groups that appeared to support the Hamas attacks.

While saying it will reevaluate the decision for the two students who appealed, Davis Polk says it has not made any decision to change course and hire them.

The move also comes as major companies, led by Wall Street hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, have also rescinded job offers or pledged not to hire students who make pro-Hamas statements.

Republican Josh Hawley has called on the Justice Department to investigate pro-Palestinian student groups on college campuses

As college campuses continue to become an epicenter of the complex conflict within the US, Republican Senator Josh Hawley has called on the Justice Department to investigate pro-Palestinian student groups within universities.

The Missouri lawmaker denounced organizations at Ivy League schools such as Harvard and Columbia that supported the terrorists’ actions as justified.

“(Hamas) would kill every Jew in the world if they could. That’s what these terrorists want. And to dwell on that or celebrate it like these crazy student groups do?,” Hawley told Sean Hannity on Fox News.

“What I want to know, Sean, is who is funding these student groups? I hope the DOJ investigates where the money came from. Are there terrorist groups that are part of these networks and infiltrating our campuses?

“I mean, these are crazy things we’re seeing on these campuses. And for these administrators to reach out to take federal and taxpayer money while simultaneously remaining silent or tacitly condoning this type of terrorism is simply grotesque.”