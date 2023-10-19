Kelly Clarkson, 41, breaks her silence about The Voice return after her tumultuous divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock

The pop star, 41, has endured a period of personal and professional turmoil

Kelly Clarkson has shed light on her decision to leave The Voice after nine seasons as one of four celebrity coaches on the singing competition show.

The pop star, 41, spoke to USA Today in the wake of her personal and professional turmoil.

The Since U Been Gone singer finalized her divorce from producer and executive Brandon Blackstock in March 2022 — and also just moved her eponymous talk show from LA to New York City for its fifth season, which premiered this week.

Kelly and Brandon, 46, who met in 2006, were married for almost seven years before the singer filed for divorce in June 2020.

Kelly Clarkson, 41, has shed light on her decision to leave The Voice in an interview with USA Today

Kelly and her now ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, 46, were married for almost seven years before the singer filed for divorce in 2022

They share two children: River Rose, nine, and Remington Alexander, seven.

Meanwhile, balancing duties for The Kelly Clarkson Show and her commitment to The Voice began to feel out of control in recent years, she told USA Today.

“Full disclosure, I found myself smiling a lot because I was going through a lot of hard times in my personal life,” Kelly said of her appearance during the first four seasons of her talk show.

‘I learned a lot about what I can handle, but also what not to do. That was me saying ‘bye’ to The Voice and taking this big step. I love that family, but I thought, ‘I’m having a hard time. I can’t smile anymore. I don’t feel like smiling.’”

Kelly first appeared as one of four coaches on The Voice in 2018, making her debut in season 14.

She continued through season 21 and skipped season 22 before officially ending her time on the reality series with the 23rd season, which ended in May of this year.

Speaking about her new beginnings — both in the wake of her divorce and in relaunching The Kelly Clarkson Show from New York City for its fifth season — Kelly said the current moment in her career had felt like a “beautiful gift.”

“What’s cool for me about season five (of The Kelly Clarkson Show) is that I’m in such a great place, not just with my kids, but with me personally and with the show,” she told USA Today.

The Since U Been Gone singer has appeared on nine seasons of the singing competition show, with her first season being 14 in 2018

Kelly made her debut in 2019 with her eponymous talk show. The first four seasons were filmed from a studio in Los Angeles, while the fifth season will be shot and produced from New York.

“I feel like a weight has been lifted. That step was desperately needed. I think what I’m most excited about on a selfish level in season five is just showing up to work smiling and actually meaning it. That is a beautiful gift that you only realize when you are no longer here.’

She further admitted that she had initially thought moving to New York would be a “terrible decision.”

“I’ll be completely honest: I thought I was making a terrible decision,” she said.

“I knew I needed a fresh start and couldn’t be in LA. I really wanted to be in Montana, but you can’t really do a show there yet. So I thought, “The only other option would probably be New York.”

But just a few weeks later, her initial fear already felt like a distant memory.

“I really love it, and I love that my kids love it,” she said.