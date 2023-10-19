rewrite this title John Stamos reveals he was sexually abused by his babysitter aged ’10 or 11′ but ‘packed away’ trauma for decades: ‘I shouldn’t have had to deal with those feelings’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

John Stamos has revealed that as a child of ’10 or 11′ he was sexually abused by his former babysitter.

The 60-year-old Full House actor said he “shut down” the trauma of the alleged abuse for decades before writing his memoir – If You Would Have Told Me, out October 24 – forced him to confront his past eyes to see.

In an excerpt obtained by People Stamos writes, “I mean, I knew it, it was always in the back, and I advocate so much for the (survivors). I felt like I remembered it a little bit. It’s always been there, but I put it away like people do, right?’

He said he never told anyone about the alleged abuse, writing: “I think I said to myself, ‘Ah, they’re girls, man.’ It was like playing dead so they will stop. But it wasn’t completely aggressive. I don’t know, it wasn’t good.’

The You star said he first thought about his past while writing an acceptance speech for an award he once received for his advocacy for abused children.

He is known for his charity work and has been an ambassador for the charity ChildHelp for more than twenty years.

Stamos writes, “I started writing it, and then it actually came true. And then I thought, “No, tonight it’s not about me. It’s about the kids. I’m going to put it away again until the right time.” Otherwise I’m a fake bastard. It’s like, “Come on.”

“It was a page or something, but I thought I should talk about it. It was weird. It was something that I think I was probably 10 or 11 (when it happened). I shouldn’t have dealt with those feelings.’

The actor is now dad to son Billy, five, who he shares with wife Caitlin, 37, and said: ‘But I’ll tell you, if I found out someone did that to my son, that’s a whole different story . ‘

Elsewhere in the memoir, Stamos reflected on his battle with alcohol and substance abuse, detailing how his 2015 arrest for drunken driving led to his decision to get sober.

He writes, “I had to sober up. I just drank too much. I just went low. I didn’t go high. I just surrounded myself with people I shouldn’t have been with.

John fell into a spiral of alcohol and substance abuse when he faced the death of his father and his divorce in 2004. He then found it especially difficult to stop drinking after his mother passed away in September 2014.

The actor is now dad to son Billy, five, who he shares with wife Caitlin, 37, and said: 'But I'll tell you, if I found out someone did that to my son, that's a completely different story'

He said he never told anyone about the alleged abuse, writing: "I think I said to myself, 'Ah, they're girls, man.' It was like playing dead so they will stop. But it wasn't completely aggressive. I don't know, it wasn't good'

The star's memoir will be released on October 24

In June 2015, he was arrested for driving under the influence in Beverly Hills. The actor later submitted to a 30-day rehabilitation program in July to get his life back on track and was sentenced to three years’ probation for drunken driving.

“I had that DUI and I was like, ‘I can’t do this.’ I need to straighten my ears.’” “Then I confused the universe because I’m not a bad person, but I did shitty things.”

The star went to rehab which he says was “dark for a while” before he “made a lot of great friends.”

He writes: “There was a lot waiting for me, and I feel bad because many people don’t, because they burned their lives. Luckily I had my sisters, but I also had Fuller House. I got home and I think we started Fuller House a week later.

He credits his wife and son for helping him “stay on the path of sobriety.” Admitting that a famous photo of him in handcuffs lying on the side of the road after his arrest makes him want to ‘throw up’.

Speaking about his addiction battles, John said in 2016: ‘It just deteriorated my life, and who I was, and my morals and my values.

Stamos rose to worldwide fame on Full House and reprized his role on Fuller House, which ran from 2016 to 2020

“I lost myself, I lost my sense of discipline… I went more and more into that dark place,” he said. “I had a horrible DUI that I’m so ashamed of. I could have hurt someone, it was really stupid and ignorant of me. And I hated myself for that.”

But John admitted that alcohol wasn’t the drug he found hardest to cope with. Instead it was the Ambien.

‘I was on some meds, antidepressants and that d*** Ambien, I’m so glad I’m off that. Completely off. I’m not taking anything,” he said at the time.

Stamos rose to worldwide fame with Full House, created by Jeff Franklin, which initially premiered in 1987 and ran for eight seasons, the last of which ended in 1995.

The program revolved around a widower who asked his brother-in-law and best friend to help raise his children.

The show also starred artists such as Bob Saget, Lori Laughlin and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

The series was followed by a sequel titled Fuller House, which ran from 2016 to 2020.