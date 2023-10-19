Thu. Oct 19th, 2023

    News

    U.S. Firms Hired North Korean IT Workers Posing as Americans

    By

    Oct 18, 2023 , , , , , ,
    U.S. Firms Hired North Korean IT Workers Posing as Americans

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Getty

    After an investigation that spanned at least a half-decade, the feds have interrupted a scheme that exploited online freelance job sites “to circumvent U.S. sanctions and earn money for North Korean government entities involved in ballistic missile research and development.”

    On Wednesday, the FBI announced the seizure of 12 web domains North Korea allegedly set up to masquerade as legitimate U.S.-based tech firms. The feds also seized at least $1.1 million held in online accounts by North Korean agents pretending to be Americans.

    An FBI search warrant affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast provides insight into how North Korean agents allegedly obfuscated their true identities to get remote IT jobs in the United States, generating millions of dollars for Pyongyang.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Rolling Stones sign unlikely deal with Barcelona to have their iconic logo on the team’s kit for El Clasico thanks to Spotify as Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood all pose with the red and blue strip

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    AMD’s Threadripper CPUs return with a 96-core monster chip

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    As internet connectivity plummets in Gaza, ordinary Palestinians struggle to compete with Israel’s narrative of the war

    Oct 19, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Rolling Stones sign unlikely deal with Barcelona to have their iconic logo on the team’s kit for El Clasico thanks to Spotify as Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood all pose with the red and blue strip

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    AMD’s Threadripper CPUs return with a 96-core monster chip

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    As internet connectivity plummets in Gaza, ordinary Palestinians struggle to compete with Israel’s narrative of the war

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    Costco CEO Craig Jelinek stepping down after a decade in the role

    Oct 19, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy