Suspicious Fire Destroys Celebrity and Oscars Florist Mark’s Garden in Sherman Oaks

Mark’s Garden — a high-end florist best known for its work with celebrity clientele and the official floral arrangements and decor supplier of the Academy Awards’ Governors Ball for nearly three decades — was destroyed by fire Tuesday night.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed the fire in an alert issued late last night, calling the cause “suspicious” and noting that a “well-coordinated firefight” over 23 minutes prevented fire damage to adjacent buildings in a block-long row of commercial buildings. structures in Sherman Oaks. While no injuries were reported, the fire was “among a handful of trash/debris/vegetation fires” that occurred in the San Fernando Valley in the general area last night.

Mark’s Garden also confirmed the destruction on its official Instagram account Wednesday morning, sharing a photo of the rubble and what’s left of the charred building on Ventura Blvd. 13838, with a caption that placed blame on an arsonist believed to be responsible. due to the series of fires in the area. At the time of writing, no arrests have been made.

The post noted that “hearts are heavy this morning” and also said that all staffers are fine. “We are grateful that our team is safe and that operations will continue from our Tarzana warehouse space as we rebuild. Our phone number is the same and we look forward to hearing from you. We have done it before and we will do it again, and we are so grateful for your support as we continue to pray for the children, men and women who need our focus most abroad,” read the message as a nod to the current conflict raging in the Middle East.

Mark’s Garden – launched by floral guru Mark Held and run by Michael Uncapher, general manager, co-owner and designer – is one of Los Angeles’ top florists. The company’s website features a selection of famous fans and clientele, including Beyoncé, Madonna, Jessica Simpson, Katy Perry, Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner, John Legend and Justin Bieber.

Mark’s Garden is also known to be responsible for private celebrity events such as Paris Hilton and Carter Reum’s wedding, Justin and Hailey Beiber’s wedding, Marleen and Anthony Davis’ wedding, Kim Kardashian’s baby shower and more. Mark’s Garden designs can be seen in Vogue, people, Martha Stewart weddings, inside weddings and much more.

When the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences announced the creative team for the 94th Oscars in 2022, it named Mark’s Garden as the official florist and decor supplier 28 years before the official post-show celebration, the Governors Ball.

The news hits the florist community hard today, with a slew of colleagues and celebrity fans filling the comments section of Mark’s Garden. “To all my friends that I love so much (at Mark’s Garden), you are our family and we will do whatever you need and be there as we rebuild,” Mindy Weiss, an A-list event planner, shared.