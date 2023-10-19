An 18-year-old is facing charges related to the facilitation of a criminal homicide in the murder of her boyfriend, who was shot and killed in August at a Madison apartment complex, the Metro Nashville Police Department said.

Arleth Bonilla was apprehended during the night following her alleged involvement. According to the police, she made multiple calls to the victim, 17-year-old Israel Teniente, in the lead-up to his murder on August 8.

The fatal shooting transpired at the Falcon View Apartments on East Palestine Avenue, where Teniente was discovered in a breezeway with a gunshot wound. Bonilla is also accused of recording the activities of homicide investigators at the scene and sending this footage to the individual believed to be the shooter, as outlined in the arrest report.

The Metro Nashville Police Department explained, “Information developed as the result of a Crime Stoppers tip and a review of cell phone data led detectives to determine that Bonilla lured Teniente to the apartment complex on behalf of a third party, who is believed to have shot him. The investigation into the third party is continuing.”

Additionally, the arrest report suggests a potential link between this case and another murder, where an 18-year-old was fatally shot and killed in Madison.

The investigation continues.

The post Teen Girlfriend Arrested For Facilitating Her Boyfriend’s Murder, Nashville Police Say appeared first on Breaking911.