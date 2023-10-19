Courtroom Brawl Breaks Out After Mom of 16-Year-Old Murder Victim Claims Killer Was ‘Laughing’ At Her Face

HOUSTON (KSAT) – Family members of a murdered 16-year-old girl tried to attack her ex-boyfriend during a court hearing Tuesday after he had pleaded guilty to shooting her nearly two dozen times while she was walking her dog. Frank DeLeon, 19, agreed to plead guilty to murder in the January 2022 death of Diamond Alvarez in exchange for a 45-year prison sentence as part of an agreement with prosecutors.

