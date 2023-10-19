‘Screaming’ Court Staffer Arrested, Trump Told to Simmer Down in Dramatic NY Trial

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Donald Trump’s New York civil fraud trial was filled with even more drama than usual on Wednesday with a court employee arrested for a bizarre outburst, and a judge admonishing Trump for being a little too noisy.

Judge Arthur Engoron, who previously handed Trump a gag order for attacking a court clerk on social media, ordered the former president to quiet down after he expressed frustration and interrupted real estate appraiser Doug Larson’s testimony by speaking loudly to his legal team.

New York State lawyer Kevin Wallace had complained to Engoron, saying that Trump’s “exhortations” were distracting to those on the witness’ side of the room, the Associated Press reported.

