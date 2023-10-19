Victim’s Lawyer: Gilgo Beach Suspect Rex Heuermann Tied to 2 More Dead Women

James Carbone/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty

Rex Heuermann, the New York architect accused of being the Gilgo Beach serial killer, has been linked to two more women whose bodies were found on the Long Island coast, a lawyer for the victims said on Wednesday.

In a press conference with Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison, attorney John Ray unveiled new evidence that he claims connects Heuermann to the deaths of Shannan Gilbert and Karen Vergata.

Gilbert, who lived in Jersey City and worked as an escort, vanished in May 2010 while on her way to meet a client. She was discovered in a marsh near Oak Beach, about half a mile from where she was last seen, in December 2011. The legs and feet of Vergata, who also worked as an escort, were discovered in 1996 on Fire Island, and her skull was found near Gilgo Beach in April 2011.

