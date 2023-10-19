Thu. Oct 19th, 2023

    News

    Victim’s Lawyer: Gilgo Beach Suspect Rex Heuermann Tied to 2 More Dead Women

    By

    Oct 18, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Victim’s Lawyer: Gilgo Beach Suspect Rex Heuermann Tied to 2 More Dead Women

    James Carbone/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty

    Rex Heuermann, the New York architect accused of being the Gilgo Beach serial killer, has been linked to two more women whose bodies were found on the Long Island coast, a lawyer for the victims said on Wednesday.

    In a press conference with Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison, attorney John Ray unveiled new evidence that he claims connects Heuermann to the deaths of Shannan Gilbert and Karen Vergata.

    Gilbert, who lived in Jersey City and worked as an escort, vanished in May 2010 while on her way to meet a client. She was discovered in a marsh near Oak Beach, about half a mile from where she was last seen, in December 2011. The legs and feet of Vergata, who also worked as an escort, were discovered in 1996 on Fire Island, and her skull was found near Gilgo Beach in April 2011.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Rolling Stones sign unlikely deal with Barcelona to have their iconic logo on the team’s kit for El Clasico thanks to Spotify as Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood all pose with the red and blue strip

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    AMD’s Threadripper CPUs return with a 96-core monster chip

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    As internet connectivity plummets in Gaza, ordinary Palestinians struggle to compete with Israel’s narrative of the war

    Oct 19, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Rolling Stones sign unlikely deal with Barcelona to have their iconic logo on the team’s kit for El Clasico thanks to Spotify as Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood all pose with the red and blue strip

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    AMD’s Threadripper CPUs return with a 96-core monster chip

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    As internet connectivity plummets in Gaza, ordinary Palestinians struggle to compete with Israel’s narrative of the war

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    Costco CEO Craig Jelinek stepping down after a decade in the role

    Oct 19, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy