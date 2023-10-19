rewrite this title Pro-Palestinian protesters take over the Capitol: Demonstrators demanding a Gaza ceasefire sit down in Congress after tearful Squad member Rashida Tlaib repeated false claim that Israel bombed Gaza hospital

The demonstration comes a day after a bomb attack on a hospital in Gaza killed at least 500 Palestinians

Pro-Palestinian protesters take over the US Capitol as hundreds demand a ceasefire between Hamas terrorists in Gaza and Israel.

The demonstrators, wearing black shirts that read “Jews Now Say Ceasefire” and “NOT IN OUR NAME” took over the large rotunda in the Cannon House Office Building.

The demonstrators held posters with messages such as “LET GAZA LIVE” and “GRIEF FOR THE DEAD AND FIGHT LIKE HELL FOR THE LIVING.”

Capitol Police began making dozens of arrests as the group became louder and more disruptive with chants and chants.

“Jews now say ceasefire,” reads the shirts on the backs of the demonstrators

Capitol Police said of the mass arrests: “We warned protesters to stop demonstrating and when they did not comply, we began arresting them.”

Some Democrats have claimed that Israel committed a war crime by deliberately attacking a hospital – a claim the Israeli military has eagerly denied.

President Joe Biden told reporters in Tel Aviv on Wednesday that the Pentagon showed him evidence that Israeli forces were not behind an explosion that killed hundreds of people at the hospital in Gaza.

The explosion caused chaos on Biden’s trip to the Middle East: a planned meeting in the Jordanian capital Amman with the king of Jordan and the presidents of Egypt and Palestine was canceled due to the fallout from the deadly airstrike.

People demonstrate as they take part in civil disobedience and a protest calling for a ceasefire in Gaza

Jonathan Conricus, a spokesman for the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), told CNN that they have compelling evidence that Israel was not behind the attack – but the evidence has not yet been published. He shared a video of what he said could be the rocket attack.

Progressive Rep. Rashida Tlaib claimed that Israeli leaders have previously lied about their actions, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured his government was not behind the bombing of the Palestinian hospital.

She addressed the group in a tearful speech before they entered the Capitol.

‘Many people will not forget this! It’s not a threat, it’s not!’