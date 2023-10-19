Famed High School Football Coach Charged Amid Shocking Abuse Claims

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo Courtesy of Ringling High School

A Hall of Fame high school football coach in Oklahoma has been hit with state charges after his players accused him of fostering a “cult-like environment,” rife with racism, toxic masculinity, and demeaning abuse.

After a lengthy probe by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Ringling High School Head Football Coach Phillip Koons was charged with outraging public decency on Tuesday. If convicted, he could face up to a year in jail, and hundreds of dollars in fines.

According to players on the football team, the coaching staff harassed them with degrading comments during workouts and while they were in the locker room, claiming he was their “daddy” and they should consult him before ever speaking to their own parents.

