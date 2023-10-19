Thu. Oct 19th, 2023

    Hundreds of Families Rushed to Hide at Hospital Just Before Blast, Say Survivors

    Hundreds of Families Rushed to Hide at Hospital Just Before Blast, Say Survivors

    GAZA CITY—When a missile struck al-Ahli Ma’madani hospital at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening there were hundreds—or possibly thousands—of women and children crowded into the grounds desperately seeking sanctuary from the minute-to-minute horror of endless explosions ripping through the Gaza Strip.

    As the sound of the blast echoed through the surrounding streets, Muhammad Qariqi, 31, was among those rushing towards the wall of flames. Two of his aunts and their families had sought refuge within the hospital’s walls.

    The morning following the tragic bombing, Qariqi was back at the Anglican-run hospital.

