original_title]

She is best known for being a one-hit wonder with a song that still regularly hits the airwaves today – 27 years later.

And this guitarist rock star from Oregon, USA, continues to perform his feminist hit, co-written with Shelly Peiken, to welcome audiences around the world.

The chorus of her song contains the following lyrics: “I’m an ab***h, I’m a lover, I’m a child, I’m a mother, I’m a sinner, I’m a saint, I do it.” I am not ashamed.

That’s right, it’s chart-topping heroine Meredith Brooks.

She achieved worldwide acclaim in the ’90s with her solo album Blurring the Edges and her 1997 single, B***h, which reached the top 10 in several countries and earned her a Grammy nomination.

She now looks amazing at 65, Meredith said Guitarist last year, she couldn’t believe the success of her single.

She said: “In the 90s I thought if it sold even 100,000 copies I would be happy. So I was pretty shocked when B***ha’s single took off the way it did.

Wash My Hands was going to be the first single and video. (Actually, I just found this unedited video!) Next up was I Need, but then B***h happened. It was like nothing else had a chance.

‘B***ha took his own life. It was more powerful every day. And I became more and more interested in it.

Meredith’s group consisted of Janis Gaines, Cynthia Larsen, Patricia French and Pam Johnson. When the band moved to Seattle, Gaines left the band.

When the group broke up in 1982, Meredith moved to Los Angeles as a solo artist.

It is a little known fact that in 2018, the song I’m a Mess was a worldwide hit for 34-year-old Bebe Rexha.

It borrows part of its melody from B***h and subsequently Meredith is listed as a co-writer of the song.

Meredith is believed to be single, but she has a son, who she posted on her social media, called Troy.

She wrote: “I’m the luckiest… #nationalsonsday is every day since the day my son was born. Lively mind, deep soul, love of learning, ready to conquer the world! »

