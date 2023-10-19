On Wednesday, a woman was taken into custody after she abruptly rose from her seat during Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial in New York and moved towards the front of the courtroom, where the former president was seated at the defense table.

The woman, identified as a court employee, complied when a court officer instructed her to return to her seat. Shortly afterward, law enforcement officers escorted her out of the Manhattan courtroom and arrested her. She has been charged with contempt of court for disrupting the court proceedings, as confirmed by Lucian Chalfen, a spokesperson for the state court.

Chalfen clarified that there was no threat to any of the parties involved. He mentioned that the woman had been expressing her desire to “help” Trump, although reporters in the courtroom did not hear her raise her voice. However, her voice was later heard in the courthouse lobby as officers removed her from the premises.

“I want to speak to Mr. Trump. […] I have a right to be here. I’m an American citizen, I’m also just here to support Donald Trump,” she said.

Donald Trump, when asked by reporters about the incident, indicated that he was unaware of what had transpired, stating, “Who got arrested? We didn’t know anything about it.”

VIDEO: Arrested woman who approached the front of the courtroom amid proceedings today in Donald Trump’s fraud trial. Officers would not immediately confirm the charge. pic.twitter.com/L5EtKLugKL

— Frank G. Runyeon (@frankrunyeon) October 18, 2023

The woman, whose name was not disclosed by Chalfen, is employed in a different state courthouse. She has been placed on administrative leave and is prohibited from entering state court facilities while an investigation is underway.

The post Woman Arrested After Trying To Approach Trump During His Civil Fraud Trial appeared first on Breaking911.