    CNN Anchor Mocks Republican for Blaming Speaker Chaos on Democrats

    CNN

    CNN anchor Brianna Keilar wasn’t buying a Republican congressman’s spin on Wednesday when he tried to blame the ongoing House leadership crisis on Democrats, mockingly noting the “interesting verbal gymnastics” he deployed to make his case.

    Two weeks after Kevin McCarthy was removed as Speaker of the House, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) failed once again Wednesday in his effort to secure the gavel. With 22 Republicans voting for other candidates, the far-right firebrand actually lost support in the second round of votes on the House floor, showing his aggressive pressure campaign on GOP moderates was backfiring.

    During an appearance on CNN following the latest failed vote, Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA)—who briefly ran against Jordan for the speakership—tried his best to accuse Democrats of causing the chaos that’s currently gripping the House.

