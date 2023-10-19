Chicago, Illinois — On September 2, 2023, at 2:00 a.m., two on-duty Chicago Police officers responded to a person with a gun in the 9900 block of South Ewing Avenue. When officers arrived, they encountered a male and female. When the officers attempted to engage with one of the individuals as they were walking away, the female pulled a firearm and pointed it at the officers. Responding officers shot at the offender, but did not strike anyone. The female suspect fled, and the male was taken for questioning. He was later released. A gun was recovered near the scene. A CPD street camera shows the suspect fleeing into an alley. She has still not been identified.

The post WATCH: Chicago Cops Open Fire On Woman Who Pulled Gun In Dramatic Video, She’s Still At Large appeared first on Breaking911.