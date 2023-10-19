Thu. Oct 19th, 2023

    News

    WATCH: Chicago Cops Open Fire On Woman Who Pulled Gun In Dramatic Video, She’s Still At Large

    By

    Oct 19, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
    WATCH: Chicago Cops Open Fire On Woman Who Pulled Gun In Dramatic Video, She’s Still At Large

    Chicago, Illinois — On September 2, 2023, at 2:00 a.m., two on-duty Chicago Police officers responded to a person with a gun in the 9900 block of South Ewing Avenue. When officers arrived, they encountered a male and female. When the officers attempted to engage with one of the individuals as they were walking away, the female pulled a firearm and pointed it at the officers. Responding officers shot at the offender, but did not strike anyone. The female suspect fled, and the male was taken for questioning. He was later released. A gun was recovered near the scene. A CPD street camera shows the suspect fleeing into an alley. She has still not been identified.

    The post WATCH: Chicago Cops Open Fire On Woman Who Pulled Gun In Dramatic Video, She’s Still At Large appeared first on Breaking911.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Rolling Stones sign unlikely deal with Barcelona to have their iconic logo on the team’s kit for El Clasico thanks to Spotify as Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood all pose with the red and blue strip

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    AMD’s Threadripper CPUs return with a 96-core monster chip

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    As internet connectivity plummets in Gaza, ordinary Palestinians struggle to compete with Israel’s narrative of the war

    Oct 19, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Rolling Stones sign unlikely deal with Barcelona to have their iconic logo on the team’s kit for El Clasico thanks to Spotify as Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood all pose with the red and blue strip

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    AMD’s Threadripper CPUs return with a 96-core monster chip

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    As internet connectivity plummets in Gaza, ordinary Palestinians struggle to compete with Israel’s narrative of the war

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    Costco CEO Craig Jelinek stepping down after a decade in the role

    Oct 19, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy