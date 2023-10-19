Ariana Madix reveals therapy helped her get over betrayal by Tom Sandoval and Rachel Leviss as the star gushes over ‘supportive’ new love Daniel Wai

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Ariana Madix has revealed that therapy helped her get over Tom Sandoval’s affair with Rachel Leviss.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 38, was left heartbroken in March when it emerged her nine-year-old boyfriend Sandoval, 40, cheated on her for months with Leviss, 28.

Scandoval captured the nation’s attention and ultimately Ariana came out on top and is competing on the current season of Dancing With the Stars, where she dedicated her final performance to her late father.

‘Therapy helped 100 percent. Some of the work I did in therapy just before all this put me in a much better position. It could have been so much worse,” she said We weekly for the publication of Reality TV Stars of the Year.

And when it came to the fallout from Sandoval and Leviss’ affair, she said, “This situation has made me realize that I can do hard things.” The worst case scenario literally happened, and I was fine. Look, you can deal with what comes at you.’

She wasn’t on social media when the Scandoval broke out and said her friends alerted her to what was happening.

Her first thoughts were, “This is crazy, but it also happened while I wasn’t eating or sleeping. It was a strange combination of emotions and feelings,” Madix explained.

She learned a lot from her time on the hit Bravo reality show.

‘I have grown up. I’m someone who never really wanted to grow up. (But) over time I’ve been able to love myself more and give myself a lot more grace when it comes to the things we go through while filming.

“And that has allowed me to extend more grace to others.”

Ariana has been dating New York City-based personal trainer Daniel Wai since April and revealed they are exclusive.

Daniel flies to Los Angeles every week to see her perform, which Ariana called “amazing.”

“He’s incredibly supportive. He sacrifices his sleep and time to help me with whatever I need, and then he takes the red-eye back and goes straight to work,” she said.

She continued, “He cleans up things that were left out and (does) little things that you don’t really think about. When I get home from the show and everything is clean and there’s food in the fridge that he made, I think, ‘Wow, that’s so good.’”

Cheater: Rachel Leviss has since left the show due to her mental health

Things are still going well! Ariana gushed about her new ‘supportive’ boyfriend Daniel Wai

Asked what advice she would give her season one self, the star, who joined the show in 2013, said: ‘Don’t date abusive men who don’t make you shine and are on a TV show – because that’s what was’ what was going on and why I didn’t want to be in front of the camera.’

Ariana seemed to reference a pre-Sandoval relationship she spoke about in 2018 when she discussed her self-esteem issues and her aversion to sex.

“I was in a really mentally and emotionally abusive relationship where I was told my vagina was disgusting, and my cellulite, and, ‘Why are you wearing that?’ And, “Why don’t you dress like that?” and “How come you don’t look like those girls?” And those things don’t go away,” she said People.

The reality TV star announced her Single AF: An Evening for Bad B***hes tour on Wednesday.

Ariana will make stops in New York City, Los Angeles and San Francisco in support of her highly anticipated cocktail book Single AF Cocktails: Drinks for Bad B***ches.

She captioned the announcement on Instagram: “SO excited to announce that all Single AF shows are now on sale. Get your tickets quickly before they sell out.’

The Single AF book hits shelves on December 5.