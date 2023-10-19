original_title]

Andrew Davey forced to retire due to concussion

The Eels star suffered several worrying knocks last season

He says he retired after advice from medical experts

Parramatta Eels second-rower Andrew Davey has announced he has retired from the NRL after repeated concussions and advice from medical experts regarding head trauma.

The 31-year-old has played 44 NRL games over five seasons with the Sea Eagles, Bulldogs and Eels.

He was under contract with the Eels until the end of 2024, but made the decision to call it quits following a series of worrying concussions throughout his career, several of which occurred over the last 12 years. last months.

“For a fighter from Central Queensland who wasn’t expected to play a single NRL game, this career is something to be proud of,” Davey said in a statement.

“It may not be the ending I wanted, but the truth is that I lived my fairy tale for five years.

Andrew Davey (pictured right) announced his retirement from football after repeated concussions

The Eels second-rower has suffered several serious head knocks over the past 12 months.

“I would like to thank the Parramatta Eels administrative staff, medical team and all coaches at the club. The genuine care and support I have received throughout this process is greatly appreciated and I could not ask for better treatment in making this decision.

“I am extremely grateful to have such supportive family and friends and I am also proud of the lasting friendships I have made during my time in the NRL.”

Davey’s most recent concussion occurred while defending a kick return in the Round of 16 loss to the Broncos, with the star needing help on the field.

He joins a host of NRL players who have been forced to retire due to head knocks, including Roosters duo Jake Friend and Boyd Cordner.

Eels general manager of football Mark O’Neill was full of praise for the hard-working striker.

“Andrew has always had an excellent work ethic, his desire and drive to succeed in the NRL is admirable,” he said.

“He has set himself up for success outside of football and we wish him all the best for his future.”

Popular online sports physiotherapist Brien Seeney, known as NRL Physio on X (formerly Twitter), paid tribute to Davey following his announcement.

The 31-year-old Central Queensland star has notched 44 NRL games in five seasons.

I am very sorry to see Andrew Davey forced into early retirement following advice from medical professionals. He had suffered at least 2 concussions this season and several during his career. Prioritizing his long-term health, I wish him the best retirement. – LNR PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) October 18, 2023

“I am truly sorry to see Andrew Davey forced into early retirement after advice from medical professionals,” Seeney wrote.

“He has suffered at least two concussions this season and several during his career.

“Putting his long-term health first, I wish him the best in retirement.”