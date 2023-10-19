Thu. Oct 19th, 2023

    WATCH: Moment LAPD Cruiser Hits Fellow Cop During Stolen Car Pursuit

    WATCH: Moment LAPD Cruiser Hits Fellow Cop During Stolen Car Pursuit

    LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – Video obtained by KTLA appears to show the moment a Los Angeles Police Department cruiser rushing to the end of a stolen vehicle pursuit in Sun Valley strikes a fellow officer running across the street. As the dash-cam video unfolds, it sounds like someone inside the police cruiser yells “heads up” just before the collision.

    OFFICER HIT: Video obtained by KTLA appears to show the moment a Los Angeles Police Department cruiser rushing to the end of a stolen vehicle pursuit in Sun Valley strikes a fellow officer running across the street. Full video & details:https://t.co/C0KBYoAwv5 pic.twitter.com/U8RbmfKXZe

    — KTLA (@KTLA) October 18, 2023

    Read the full story from KTLA here.

