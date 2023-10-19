RAW VIDEO: Armed Connecticut Man Lying In His Bed Is Killed In Hail of Gunfire By Police

Wallingford, Connecticut — On October 16, 2023 at about 2:37 a.m., the Wallingford Police Department received a 911 call reporting that a man shot himself in the face at 132 North Airline Road. Officers Gordon McCaskill and Robert Bellucci were sent to investigate. On arrival, officers spoke with a female witness who stated that her boyfriend, 62-year-old Donald Passmore, shot himself in their bedroom. Officers entered the house, announced that they were police officers and asked, “where’s the gun?” Passmore spoke to them from the bedroom, and they proceeded to the bedroom door, where Passmore was lying on the bed.

The officers spoke to Passmore for about nine minutes. They asked Passmore to place his hands in the air and instructed him several times not to touch the gun. At 2:54 a.m. officers said “don’t touch the gun!” and “put your right hand up!” At this point, a total of approximately 10 rounds were fired at Passmore.

Officers located a .22 caliber revolver on the bed. Wallingford Police Department personnel rendered medical assistance until the arrival of Emergency Medical Services. Passmore was then transported to MidState Medical Center in Meriden, where he was pronounced dead at 3:37 a.m.

