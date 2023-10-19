Thu. Oct 19th, 2023

    This Magic Wand Harnesses Red Light Therapy to Erase Fine Lines and Smooth Texture in Just Two Weeks

    This Magic Wand Harnesses Red Light Therapy to Erase Fine Lines and Smooth Texture in Just Two Weeks

    I’ve watched the crepey fine lines living under and around my eyes transform into fully-set wrinkles over the last couple of years, and while I know it’s a natural side effect of the inevitable aging process, I’m not going to lie and tell you that I’m enjoying it. In an effort to reverse the damage I did to my skin during my teenage years in sunny California and to postpone further signs of aging, I’ll try just about anything that claims to correct and delay dullness, wrinkles, and sagging, whether it be in-office procedures or other-the-counter treatments.

    Light therapy skincare tools are trending right now on BeautyTok and beyond, but because the technology is backed by years of convincing clinical research and has earned the FDA’s seal of approval, I figured it’s a skincare treatment worth trying. Naturally, when I got the opportunity to try SolaWave’s Red Light Therapy Wand, I was game—especially given its approachable price point and sleek, handheld build.

    Rolling Stones sign unlikely deal with Barcelona to have their iconic logo on the team's kit for El Clasico thanks to Spotify as Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood all pose with the red and blue strip

    AMD's Threadripper CPUs return with a 96-core monster chip

    As internet connectivity plummets in Gaza, ordinary Palestinians struggle to compete with Israel's narrative of the war

