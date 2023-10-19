Big Brother’s Zak and Paul leave the housemates shocked as they reveal the first thing they plan to do when they leave the show

<!–

Big Brother contestants Zak Srakaew and Paul Blackburn left their housemates shocked as they revealed what is top of their list when they leave the house.

While chatting on Wednesday’s episode, the two boys revealed their raunchy plans for leaving the reality series.

And it seems both men are thinking the same way as they revealed sex is their top priority after the show.

When Zak asked his co-star how he would celebrate after the show, Paul replied: “The first thing you said? Um.. sh*g.”

The Manchester model agreed with the Liverpool safety official saying: ‘Yes, I’m going to the boys. Go to my missus, sh*g, then go to the boys, then go home and sh*g again.”

Stunned: Big Brother Zak and Paul left the housemates shocked in Wednesday’s episode as they revealed the first thing they planned to do after leaving the show

Shock: It seems like both men are thinking the same way as they revealed that sex is their top priority after the show

The reference to his girlfriend comes after fans insisted they had spotted a possible romance with him and Noky Simbani.

The pair were spotted getting cozy in the bedroom last week, when the housemates were tasked with lying in a giant bed for as long as possible without getting up or falling asleep.

While in bed during the task, fans noticed Noky running her fingers through Zak’s hair as they lay together during the challenge.

After recording the moment, someone said, “Zak and Noky think we couldn’t see them, let the show cook!”

Another said: ‘I feel like Zak and Noky are a great fit for each other.’

Zak joins Henry as the final two nominees up for eviction ahead of Friday’s public vote.

Zak received five nominations from Hallie, Kerry, Chanelle, Jenkin and Henry.

Meanwhile, Henry received four nominations from Dylan, Olivia, Noky and Jenkin.

Guys: Zak asked his co-star how he’s going to celebrate after the show and Paul replied: ‘The first thing you said? Um.. sh*g’

Joking: ‘Yes, I’m going to the boys. Go to my ma’am, sh*g, then go to the boys and then go home and sh*g again,” Zak revealed

Getting cozy: Fans noticed sparks between Zak and Noky during last week’s episode when Noky ran her fingers through Zak’s hair as they lay together during the challenge

Jenkin accused Zak of being ‘dishonest’ when he nominated him for his second round of voting, while Henry said he struggled to connect with him on a ‘deeper level’.

Paul’s name was also thrown into the mix when Trish called him out for his lack of “deep conversations.”

The latest nominations come after it was reported that Big Brother is ‘looking into’ an incident where housemate Kerry used a ‘derogatory’ gay slur during a tantrum.

During Monday’s live broadcast, the NHS manager, 40, expressed her frustration by using a “terrible, outdated” comment after her fellow co-stars played a prank on her.

The housemates were divided into two teams and completed various tasks throughout the day, giving them the chance to become VIP Glampers and win a more luxurious camping experience.

Kerry secured her spot in the VIP area while shopping, but her fellow contestants decided to hide her mattress.

Olivia and Jenkin joked and told Kerry that fans at home had voted for one housemate to lose his luxury bed.

She expressed her anger at the situation, complaining to her co-stars and exclaiming, “Well, this is gay.”

ITV told The Daily Star that they are ‘reviewing’ the situation following complaints from viewers.

MailOnline has contacted Big Brother representatives for comment.