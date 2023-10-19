The Inevitable Endgame of the GOP Primary Is Already Here

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Gety

The 2024 Republican primary wasn’t supposed to be like this.

After the MAGA wipeout in the 2022 midterm elections weakened Donald Trump, and with new figures like Gov. Ron DeSantis ascendant, it seemed a dramatic brawl for the GOP presidential nomination was inevitable.

But now, with less than three months to go until the Iowa caucus, something else is feeling inevitable: the winnowing of a weak primary field ahead of another Trump coronation.

