original_title]

Major recall on popular car

Toyota Kluger has a safety problem

A major recall has been issued on a popular car model due to safety fears after a fault was spotted in the vehicle.

Hundreds of Toyota Klugers have been recalled after a major safety issue was discovered with the vehicle’s airbags.

Safety issue affected 625 vehicles in the 2023 Kluger range TXUA70 and TXUA75 gasoline models.

Models of the Toyota Kluger Hybrid AXUH78 were also affected by the defect.

The safety issue also extends to several other variants of the car model including Kluger 2.4L Petrol 2WD, Kluger 2.4L Petrol AWD, Kluger Hybrid 2.5L.

According to an alert issued by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transportation, airbags inside the vehicle tend to get lost over time.

“The driver’s side airbag wiring harness connection can become loose over time. As a result, the airbag warning light will illuminate and the driver’s side airbag will not deploy,” the alert states.

Hundreds of 2023 Toyota Kluger models (pictured) have been recalled due to safety fears after a defect in the airbags was discovered.

The issue could prevent airbags from working if the listed car models are involved in a collision.

“In the event of an accident, an airbag not deploying as intended could increase the risk of injury or even death for vehicle occupants. »

Customers have been informed that Toyota will contact motorists affected by the problem in writing.

They were invited to make an appointment with their nearest authorized Toyota dealer to have the vehicle assessed and repaired free of charge.

Consumers should contact the Toyota Recall Assist helpline on 1800 987 366 during office hours Monday to Friday if they require further information.