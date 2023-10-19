Britney Spears FINALLY admits she cheated on Justin Timberlake with choreographer Wade Robson: ‘I made out with him’

<!–

Britney Spears has admitted she cheated on her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake with dancer Wade Robson after years of rumors.

The pop star, 41, gets candid about her private life in the pages of her new memoir The Woman In Me, out October 24.

Britney and Justin were rumored to have split in 2002 after three years of dating because she had an affair with Australian choreographer Wade.

Justin later released his famous single Cry Me A River, with lyrics referring to being cheated on.

According to The American sunBritney confirms in her memoir that she kissed Wade during a night out.

Rehabilitation: Britney Spears has admitted to cheating on her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake with dancer Wade Robson after years of rumors (pictured in 2002)

Fling: Britney confirms in her memoir that she kissed choreographer Wade (pictured in 2007) during a night out

She wrote: ‘We were out one night and went to a Spanish bar. We danced and danced. I kissed him that night.’

Britney also writes that she was faithful to Justin for years ‘with that one exception’.

The star revealed that she told Justin about her kiss with Wade and that they were able to move past it and stay together.

In 2001, Wade choreographed her iconic Oops… I Did It Again and I’m A Slave 4 U music videos, as well as her Live from Las Vegas concert special.

Britney said of the Good Morning America choreographer in 2000: “He’s like a child prodigy, seriously… He’s a genius. He is great.’

Still, their relationship was short-lived and Britney and Wade broke up within a year.

Wade largely stayed out of the spotlight in the aftermath, but resurfaced in the 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland, in which he detailed the alleged abuse he suffered as a child at the hands of Michael Jackson.

It comes after Britney revealed she had an abortion during her relationship with Justin when she was just 19 years old.

Candid: The star revealed that she told Justin about her kiss with Wade and that they could move past it and stay together (pictured together in 2000)

Dancer: The Toxic singer has reportedly moved on in the wake of her split from Justin with choreographer Wade, who worked for both her and Justin’s group NSYNC (pictured in 2001)

Memoir: Britney gets candid about her private life in the pages of her new memoir The Woman In Me. The Woman In Me will be released on October 24

The star claimed that although she wanted the baby and ‘dreamed of a family’ with Justin, who was also 19 at the time, he was ‘not ready’ for the responsibilities of parenthood and felt the couple were too young.

She writes this in an excerpt obtained by People: ‘It was a surprise, but for me it was not a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected that one day we would start a family together. This would just be a lot sooner than I expected.

“He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young. I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby.

‘I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been up to me alone, I would never have done it. And yet Justin was so sure he didn’t want to be a father.

The star said in the memoir that the abortion was “one of the most painful things I have ever experienced in my life.”