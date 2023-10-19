original_title]

Thu. Oct 19th, 2023

    Oct 19, 2023
    By Freddy Pawle for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 9:41 p.m. EDT, October 18, 2023 | Update: 10:13 p.m. EDT, October 18, 2023

    A teenager reported missing by family members has been found dead following a quad bike accident.

    Concerned relatives called police on Wednesday afternoon after the 16-year-old was missing at a property near Wynyard on Tasmania’s north coast.

    Her body was found on an embankment on Minnies Road in the early hours of Thursday.

    Police are investigating the accident.

    Tasmania Police have sent their “thoughts and condolences” to the boy’s family and loved ones following the heartbreaking discovery.

    “Minnies Road and Smith Road Wynyard are currently closed while emergency services are on scene,” a Tasmania Police statement said.

    “People are asked to avoid the area until police have completed their investigation.”

    Police are expected to address media in Burnie at 1:30 p.m.

    Anyone with information regarding a red Honda quad bike in the area after 4pm on Wednesday was asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

