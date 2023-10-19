An off-duty Israeli soldier saved lives at the Nova music festival by fending off at least 6 grenades before one killed him

Israel soldiers inspect burnt cars at the site of the Hamas terrorist attacks on the Nova music festival in southern Israel.

Amir Cohen/Reuters

More than 250 people were killed in an attack by Hamas at the Nova music festival.

Some festival attendees hid inside nearby bomb shelters.

Aner Shapira, an off-duty soldier, stood at the entrance of a shelter and blocked grenades.

A 22-year-old off-duty soldier died while protecting Nova music festival attendees by fending off grenades during the Hamas terrorist attacks on October 7.

Aner Shapira was on vacation from his military service with the Israel Defense Forces’ infantry brigade and attended the Tribe of Nova music festival held in the Negev desert in southern Israel, according to a report from Kan News, the news division of Israel Public Broadcasting Corporation.

When Hamas gunmen descended on the desert Saturday morning on October 7, some attendees ran to hide inside nearby bomb shelters, one of which was located in Kibbutz Reim.

Shapira’s mother said in an interview with Kan News that her son stood near the shelter entrance to protect the people inside. About 30 people were inside the shelter, according to the outlet.

“He stood at the entrance, and threw the grenades out,” the mother said in Hebrew. “And he managed to save so many people.”

At least six grenades were thrown at the shelter, according to Kan News. His girlfriend Shelly Smolrnko told the outlet that Shapira was believed to be killed by a grenade that exploded on him.

His body was identified a few days after the attack.

One unidentified father told Shapira’s parents over the phone during the interview that his son survived the attack thanks to Shapira.

“There was one guy there thanks to whom we are alive,” the father said in Hebrew.

At least 260 people were killed in the attack. Some attendees were also taken hostage by Hamas militants.

