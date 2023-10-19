A star voice actress was fired from a show after posting online about the Israel-Hamas war

Tara Strong attends the 23rd Anniversary Mercy for Animals Gala at the Skirball Cultural Center on September 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

David Livingston/Getty Images

Voice actress Tara Strong was fired from “Boxtown” over posts on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The show said her online activity promoted “controversial messages” about Palestinians impacted by war.

Several law students have also had job offers pulled due to statements on the Israel-Hamas war.

Successful voice actress Tara Strong was fired from the upcoming animated indie TV show “Boxtown” due to posts she shared about the Israel-Hamas war, the show said in a statement.

Strong has voiced characters in many popular animated shows, including “Rugrats,” “The Fairly OddParents,” and “The Powerpuff Girls.” She was set to voice a character in “Boxtown” until the show announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, last week that they were recasting the role.

The show confirmed in a statement posted Monday that she was fired over posts she made about the war.

“The decision was due to a trend among Tara’s recent online activity, including posts that promote controversial messages regarding the peoples of Palestine currently being affected by the ongoing Israel-Palestine crisis,” the statement said, adding: “Our hearts are with the Palestinian and Israeli children and families being affected by the ongoing conflict.”

Strong responded to the initial post about her character being recast, writing on X that she “Just found out on twitter!” and that she was, “Fired for being Jewish.” In response to that comment, the show shared a post by one of its writers pointing out they were Jewish too and that another main actor on the show is also Jewish.

It’s unclear what posts prompted Strong’s firing, but X users accused her of making posts, and liking and un-liking posts by others, that were Islamophobic or critical of pro-Palestinian demonstrations happening around the world. Strong appeared to acknowledge liking a post that said Islam is a threat but said she un-liked it when she read it in full.

“I liked it when I saw ISIS=HAMAS, I actually didn’t read the entire tweet which is AWFUL & un-liked as SOON as I realized. I love everyone…except terrorists. The internet is SO quick to peg people & make judgments. I’m still here to help everyone, & I mean that,” she wrote.

The show’s statement seemed to allude to that claim, saying, “We believe that our public platform gives us a duty to be careful when it comes to hateful messages and misinformation online. This extends to our cast and crew.”

Representatives for Strong did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment. A representative for Charlie Gavin, the creator and showrunner of “Boxtown,” did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Strong’s firing comes as others are also losing job opportunities over statements on the Israel-Hamas war.

Three law students from Columbia University and Harvard University had their job offers rescinded from a prestigious firm due to statements issued by student organizations they were involved in. A New York University law student also had a job offer pulled after publishing a statement that said Israel was responsible for the loss of life in the Hamas terror attacks and the fighting that followed.

Read the original article on Business Insider