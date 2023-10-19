Las Vegas Aces become first back-to-back WNBA champions since 2002 after beating NY Liberty 70-69 in Game 4 of Finals

A’ja Wilson was named MVP of the finals, finishing the match with 24 pts and 16 reb

Sabrina Ionescu was seen throwing up in a trash can during a timeout

The Las Vegas Aces defeated the New York Liberty 70-69 in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals to take the series 3-1.

Las Vegas is now the first team in the WNBA since the Los Angeles Sparks of 2001-2002.

The Aces were without key players Chelsea Gray, Kiah Stokes and Candace Parker, but still managed to get the win thanks to a last-second defensive stop. Gray and Stokes were both sidelined due to foot injuries suffered in Game 3. Parker has been out since undergoing foot surgery earlier this season.

Gray, the 2022 WNBA Finals MVP, was constantly in her teammates’ ears during timeouts and shouting encouragement from the sidelines.

A’ja Wilson was named MVP of the finals, finishing the game with 24 points and 16 rebounds. She finished in third place in the regular season MVP voting.

A'ja Wilson was named MVP of the finals, finishing the game with 24 points and 16 rebounds

‘We faced adversity all season and played without other players. … We have some professional fighters,” said Alysha Clark, who was pushed into the starting lineup Wednesday.

“To weather the storm of everything we’ve been through, to show up every day. To be in this moment and do it together, it speaks volumes about us, our chemistry.”

The closely fought match was not decided until Courtney Vandersloot airballed what would have been the game’s winning shot after being left wide open for a corner jump shot.

Vandersloot still led the Liberty in points, finishing the game with 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Aces head coach Becky Hammon said before the game that she would “throw the kitchen sink at (the Liberty), see what sticks, see what works.”

The Aces switched defenses, which stymied New York after the Liberty scored 23 points in the first quarter. Hammon started WNBA sixth woman of the year Clark and Cayla George in place of Gray and Stokes.

Clark did a great job with her former Seattle Storm teammate Breanna Stewart, holding her to 10 points on 3-of-17 shooting. George had 11 points.

‘Just knowing what she likes to do. And just lock it up and make sure I don’t give that to her,” Clark said of guarding Stewart. “I’m so proud of this team.”

This was the first close game of the season between these teams. The four regular season matchups were all blowouts, with the closest game being a nine-point win for New York on August 28. The first three games of the WNBA Finals were also losses, with New York winning Game 3 87–73 to avoid elimination.

Game 4 was so tense that Sabrina Ionescu was seen vomiting into a garbage can during a timeout midway through the fourth quarter, shortly after she hit a 3-pointer to pull the Liberty within 60-58. Ionescu returned to the field after the timeout.