original_title]

A tourist has revealed the essential thing every holidaymaker must do before heading to Bali this summer after his holiday almost ended in disaster.

New Zealand television sound engineer Hamish Crocker and his partner Tiffany recently visited the Indonesian island for a relaxing getaway.

But it wasn’t all scenic sunset trips to the mountains, beaches and poolside Bintang beers for the Auckland couple.

Mr Crocker returned home with additional memories after a hospital visit became an unexpected inclusion in the itinerary.

He was left bloodied and bruised after falling into an uncovered sewer hole on the sidewalk while out for a walk.

Mr Crocker had to be rescued from the hole and was rushed to hospital with three broken ribs and a nasty gash to his leg.

He’s grateful they had travel insurance, which meant they didn’t have a hefty hospital bill.

He has since released a PSA reiterating the need for travel insurance, documented with photos of his horrific injuries and hospital visit.

“Last week I posted a cute collage of photos from Bali, but behind it all I had literally fallen into a hole a few days before, ate absolute crap (probably) and ended up by being removed from a drainage sewer,” Mr. Crocker said.

’26 stitches, 3 broken ribs, and it’s not exactly how the trip was supposed to go.

“Anyway, thanks to travel insurance and Tiffany’s genius, I’m fine and recovering in New Zealand without having to pay a huge hospital bill that I absolutely cannot afford .”

“Please, if you’re going on a trip this summer, get travel insurance, it’s so easy and so cheap you never know when you’ll walk around a corner and fall into a hole.” The literal kind.

Mr Crocker managed to get more visits after the accident with photos from a sunset mountain excursion showing his bandaged leg.

Many recalled the dangers of the holes discovered in Bali in the comments.

‘Yeah ! I remember the questionable trails well,” one woman wrote.

Another wrote: “I just got back from 8 weeks in Bali and saw so many of these holes around the trails in Ubud…it’s crazy!

Others reiterated the importance of travel insurance.

‘I hope you feel better! I had a snowboarding accident in Canada and I can’t stress travel insurance enough. Saved my day,” one commented.

Travel insurance is just as important as a passport when going abroad, especially if you need medical assistance.

“Without it, you or your family could suffer financially if things go wrong. No matter who you are, where you go or what you do, get insurance,” Australian Government website Smart travelr States.

“Health care abroad can be very expensive. Most countries will not give you free care or subsidize the cost of your care. You, or your insurer, generally have to pay the full price.

Most basic policies cover emergency treatment, general medical assistance, transport of patients to hospital by helicopter or ambulance, medical evacuations to Australia and injuries and accidents, unless This is an excluded activity.

Online travel reviews of Bali are flooded with warnings from tourists about potholes on trails and sidewalks.

“Many main roads and minor roads have gaps in the pavement. These cannot be avoided by walking on the road as there is too much traffic so you will have to step over them. I fell into a small hole last night because it was dark and I was badly scratched,” said one of them.