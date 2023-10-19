Thu. Oct 19th, 2023

    ‘Daily Show’ Hits Biden for Lecturing Israel on Revenge

    The Daily Show finally returned to the air this week after a long strike-induced hiatus. And on Wednesday night, guest host Michael Kosta had some tough words for President Joe Biden on the heels of his very quick trip to Israel as that country prepares for what appears to be a full-scale invasion of neighboring Gaza.

    “Today, President Biden landed in Israel to try to help out,” the correspondent-turned-host said. “He made it all the way down the stairs. Mission Accomplished already, off to a great start!”

    Kosta went on to share the “important advice” that Biden had for a “country going to war in response to a terror attack.”

