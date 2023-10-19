Thu. Oct 19th, 2023

    Jason Aldean Has No Regrets About Controversial Song ‘Try That in a Small Town’

    Jason Aldean Has No Regrets About Controversial Song 'Try That in a Small Town'

    Country music star Jason Aldean has no regrets.

    As the dust began to settle on the controversy surrounding his song “Try That in a Small Town” and its accompanying music video, the singer is once again stirring the pot. Appearing on the podcast Coops Rockin Country Saturday Night, on Wednesday, Aldean defended the song and video, which was pulled from CMT rotation after critics complained that it promotes gun violence and racism.

    “Country music is blue collar music, man, it’s for the every man. I’ve got eyes, I can see what’s going on,” Aldean said. “I don’t care which side of the political fence you want to stand on.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

