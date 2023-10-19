UK weather latest: ‘Risk to life’ as Storm Babet to bring over one month’s worth of rain in a day

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A rare “risk to life” warning has been issued as the UK braces for more than a month of rain to flood the worst-affected regions on Thursday.

Storm Babet, which hit Ireland after coming in from the Atlantic, will bring 70mph wind gusts and flooding, and people have been warned of possible power outages.

A Met Office red warning states that from 6pm there is “danger to life due to deep or fast-flowing flooding” in Aberdeenshire and Angus, eastern Scotland, with major road closures expected. .

It is the first red warning for rain issued in the UK since Storm Dennis in February 2020. An amber warning for wind has also been issued for parts of eastern Scotland.

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said: “We are going to see heavy, prolonged rainfall, where we could see 200 to 250 millimeters of rain fall in a day, which is equivalent to more than a month’s rain in eastern parts. from Scotland.

“We are likely to see flooding, power outages, travel disruptions, and there is also risk to life.”

Follow the latest developments below