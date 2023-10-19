DHS worker and former Palestinian Liberation spokeswoman Nejwa Ali is put on leave after praising Hamas terrorist attacks and saying ‘F*** Israel…we are ready for your downfall’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A Department of Homeland Security official was placed on leave after praising Hamas and sharing extremist content on social media, including a post in which she wrote, “F*** Israel… we are ready for your demise.”

Nejwa Ali, 36, who joined the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in 2019 and served as an asylum officer, was placed on leave Wednesday following the revelation of her controversial history.

She helps asylum seekers through the immigration process before moving to Homeland Security earlier this year.

In addition to years of alarming social media posts, it was also revealed that she previously served as a spokesperson for the US delegation of the Palestine Liberation Organization – a group once led by Yasser Arafat – which has been called a terrorist organization by US officials.

In a recent post, Ali shared a disturbing image of paragliders armed with AK-47s with the caption “Free Palestine,” glorifying the terrorists responsible for the murder of more than 1,400 people in Israel.

The Daily Wire uncovered years of troubling messages from Ali, including one in which she expressed disdain for what she called “Israeli and American privilege.”

It is unclear how Ali was even hired into government positions and into the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), given her alarming previous posts and ties to the PLO.

“USCIS strongly condemns anti-Semitism and the use of violent rhetoric in any form,” said USCIS spokesperson Matthew Bourke told Newsweek. “USCIS employees are held to high ethical standards both on and off duty, including their social media presence. Any violation of these standards will be taken seriously by the agency.”

The Daily Wire reached Ali, who responded angrily when asked about her past.

“That’s none of your damn business. Mind your business before I call the police. “If I were you, I would respectfully hang up the phone right now,” she reportedly told the outlet.

In her posts, Ali claimed that all Israelis should be held accountable for their government’s actions if they do not condemn Israel.

“Israeli, American privilege is disgusting. When Israelis recognize that the government and military alone are responsible for the attack. Period,” she wrote. “I hold every Israeli responsible for the actions of their government IF they do not speak out against Israel.”

Additionally, on October 9, Ali shared a post on Facebook titled “How Nejwa Wakes Up,” along with a video titled “F*** Israel and every Jew who supports Israel.”

She showed a photo that read, “A nation that has nothing but Allah has everything it will ever need,” next to an anti-Semitic caricature of a Jewish nose.

Prior to her current position, Ali worked as a public affairs officer for the Palestinian delegation in the US in 2016 and 2017, according to her LinkedIn profile, which served as the “PLO office in DC,” according to her own website.

The Palestine Liberation Organization was once declared a terrorist group by several governments. It was led by Yasser Arafat, who was the face of efforts for Palestinian freedom for decades.

When the DC PLO office was pushed out by the Trump administration, Ali got a job at DHS as an “Asylum Officer,” where she was responsible for “applying immigration laws and regulations to asylum claims.”

This year, she began working as an Adjudication Officer for the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, where she was tasked with “analyzing new or changed legislation and policies, preparing written reports of findings, and reviewing immigration benefits cases and making decisions.” ‘

Ali’s social media, including her Instagram, ‘Falastine Mi Amor’, appears to have been deleted.