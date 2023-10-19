original_title]

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A new cartoon developed by a right-wing media company has been accused of being a “blatant imitation of Bluey” for conservatives.

The animated series Chip Chilla is now streaming on Bentkey, a kids’ streaming app launched by right-wing media outlet The Daily Wire, founded by political commentator Ben Shapiro and filmmaker Jeremy Boreing.

However, many have pointed out that the characters and settings of Chip Chilla share a remarkable resemblance to those of “Bluey”, extending to the animation style, music, color palette and characters.

In Chip Chilla, the storyline focuses on a family of homeschooling chinchillas, while Bluey focuses on the adventures of a family of cattle dogs.

Despite the differences in species, the similarities in artistic elements and themes between the two shows have not gone unnoticed.

“This cheap knockoff from @OfficialBlueyTV is a bit rough!” Brisbane Mayor Adrian Schrinner said. “They say that imitation is the greatest form of flattery. But Chip Chilla certainly proves that wrong.

“Brisbane is so proud to be Bluey’s home, and this fake American version is barking up the wrong tree! You can’t beat Bluey!”

One social media user said: “I only saw a clip of Chip Chilla, it’s like you took Bluey, removed everything that made him good and charming and replaced him with conservative values ” said another.

Chip Chilla was developed by Ben Shapiro’s conservative media company, The Daily Wire, and released on the media outlet’s streaming app, Bentkey.

“This is obviously a scam, and the writing is terrible, seems soulless and heartless, just a money grab,” added a third.

One user pointed out how Chip Chilla’s backgrounds “look like they were copy-pasted from the show!” “.

After watching six episodes, Guardian writer Janine Israel said: “I can say that the worst sin Chip Chilla commits is being a bit boring, at least to this adult. If its mission is, as we suspect, to take Bluey’s winning formula and apply a conservative touch, it’s subtle.

In a video statement on Monday marking the launch, Boreing said: “Bentkey is not about teaching children about politics, it is about childhood, wonder and adventure. It is about values ​​and everything on which politics is later built.

Boreing explained that the company’s goal was to offer alternative children’s programming to the perceived left-wing children’s shows currently on the air.

‘Why is it important? This is important because kids go to school 40 hours a week and then engage in pop culture 40 more hours each week.

“That means for 80 hours a child’s week, you’re flipping them to the left. And good parents could dedicate 15 minutes a day to meaningful conversation with their children.

The Daily Wire, which has invested $100 million in Bentkey, says its children’s shows will be free of “divisive narratives” or “insidious ideologies.”

The Daily Wire initially created a teaser for Chip Chilla that coincided with the launch of its video-on-demand service, DailyWire+, in June 2022.

This teaser showed a more traditional animation style reminiscent of old Disney cartoons.

This has been completely changed from the final Bluey-style design when the series launched this week.