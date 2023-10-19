Canada urges its citizens to avoid travel to Lebanon

NNA – Canada has urged its citizens to avoid travelling to Lebanon due to quot;a deteriorating security situation.quot; quot;Avoid all travel to Lebanon due to a deteriorating security situation and civil unrest,quot; the Canadian Foreign Ministry said in an updated travel advice.

quot;The security situation can deteriorate further without warning,quot; it said.

quot;In the event that the armed conflict intensifies, commercial means to depart the country may be impacted. The Government of Canada#39;s ability to provide consular services during an active conflict, including evacuation of citizens, may be limited,quot; it added. quot;You should consider leaving by commercial means if you can do so safely.quot;

