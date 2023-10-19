Thu. Oct 19th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Australia urges its citizens to consider leaving Lebanon

    By

    Oct 19, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – Australia on Thursday urged its citizens in Lebanon to consider leaving immediately, expressing #39;serious concerns#39; over the security situation.

    nbsp;

    quot;The Australian Government has serious concerns over the security situation in Lebanon,quot; Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Senator Penny Wong wrote in a post on X platform.

    quot;Today, we have upgraded Australia#39;s travel advice for Lebanon to Do Not Travel. This means, if you are an Australian in Lebanon, you should consider leaving now, if it is safe to do so,quot; he said.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ==============R.A.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Rolling Stones sign unlikely deal with Barcelona to have their iconic logo on the team’s kit for El Clasico thanks to Spotify as Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood all pose with the red and blue strip

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    AMD’s Threadripper CPUs return with a 96-core monster chip

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    As internet connectivity plummets in Gaza, ordinary Palestinians struggle to compete with Israel’s narrative of the war

    Oct 19, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Rolling Stones sign unlikely deal with Barcelona to have their iconic logo on the team’s kit for El Clasico thanks to Spotify as Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood all pose with the red and blue strip

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    AMD’s Threadripper CPUs return with a 96-core monster chip

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    As internet connectivity plummets in Gaza, ordinary Palestinians struggle to compete with Israel’s narrative of the war

    Oct 19, 2023
    News

    Costco CEO Craig Jelinek stepping down after a decade in the role

    Oct 19, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy