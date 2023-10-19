Australia urges its citizens to consider leaving Lebanon

NNA – Australia on Thursday urged its citizens in Lebanon to consider leaving immediately, expressing #39;serious concerns#39; over the security situation.

quot;The Australian Government has serious concerns over the security situation in Lebanon,quot; Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Senator Penny Wong wrote in a post on X platform.

quot;Today, we have upgraded Australia#39;s travel advice for Lebanon to Do Not Travel. This means, if you are an Australian in Lebanon, you should consider leaving now, if it is safe to do so,quot; he said.

