    Israeli forces kill seven Palestinians, including two children, in the West Bank

    Oct 19, 2023

    NNA – Seven Palestinians, including two children, were killed by Israeli forces in several areas in the occupied West Bank, in the spain of 12 hours, raising the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank since October 7th to 69.

    In Ramallah and Al-Bireh Governorate, two children Qais Tim Shalash, 17, and Khalil Mohammad Khalil, 15, were killed by live bullets after the Israeli occupation forces targeted them at the entrance to the village of Shuqba, west of Ramallah.

    Mohammad Abd al-Rahman Hussein Fawaqam 21, was also killed by occupation bullets in the village of Dura al-Qararsquo;, north of Ramallah.

    Jibril Awad was killed by Israeli occupation forces in the village of Budrus, west of Ramallah.

    In Nablus Governorate, Ibrahim Nazih Ibrahim al-Hajj Ali, 24, died from critical wounds he sustained by Israeli occupation bullets in the town of Jamarsquo;in, south of Nablus.

    In the Bethlehem Governorate, Ahmed Munir Saduq, 14, from the Dheisheh camp was killed at Thursday dawn as a result of his serious injury by bullets from the Israeli occupation forces.

    In Tulkarm Governorate, Taha Mahameed, 16, from Nour Shams camp, east of the city of Tulkarm, was killed after the occupation forces left him lying on the ground bleeding for about an hour, and prevented ambulances from transferring him to the hospital. —WAFA

