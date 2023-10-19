Ashlyn Harris’ ex-wife Ali Krieger shares sweet photo with their two young children… but remains silent on women’s soccer star’s rebound romance with Sophia Bush

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Ashlyn Harris’ ex-wife Ali Krieger has posted on Instagram following the news that the women’s soccer star is now ‘dating’ Sophia Bush.

Harris filed for divorce from Krieger – who is also a footballer and plays for Gotham FC – last month after almost four years of marriage and two adopted children together.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Harris has since moved on with Bush, who coincidentally also recently divorced when she split from husband Grant Hughes in August.

Although she has yet to comment on her ex’s rebound romance, Krieger, 39, shared a sweet photo of their daughter Sloane, two, and son Ocean, one.

In the photos, Sloane is seen hugging her mother from behind as a smiling Krieger sat on the floor with Ocean on her lap.

Ashlyn Harris’ ex-wife Ali Krieger posted a photo with their two children on Instagram on Tuesday following news that the women’s soccer star is now dating Sophia Bush

New flame: Earlier this week it was reported that Harris has moved on from Bush

Hours later, she returned to Instagram to share sexy snaps she took while celebrating with fellow soccer stars Megan Rapinoe, Liz Mumley and Alyssa Naeher.

For their night out, Krieger rocked a plunging silk romper, thigh-high black leather boots and a black leather trench coat.

She captioned the post: ‘What A Night.’

The day before, Krieger shared a photo with her “two beautiful children” after playing her final regular-season NSWL match.

In the photo, she can be seen carrying her daughter on one hip and her son on the other as she celebrates on the field with her teammates.

“Thank you for an unforgettable evening celebrating with my two beautiful children, family, best friends, teammates, fans and incredible @gothamfc staff!” Krieger gushed in the caption.

She concluded with, “I will never forget you. Thank you for making me feel so appreciated, valued and truly adored.”

Her post also included clips from the game.

Wednesday’s IG posts come shortly after Bush’s ex-husband Hughes broke his silence on her new romance with Harris, 38.

His representative said Page six“Grant will always want the best for Sophia, and supports whatever makes her happy and fulfilled.”

Bush, 41, split from Hughes in August after 13 months of marriage.

Time for a party! Hours later, she returned to Instagram to share sexy snaps she took while celebrating with fellow soccer stars Megan Rapinoe, Liz Mumley and Alyssa Naeher

Sexy: For their night out, Krieger rocked a plunging silk romper and thigh-high black leather boots

She wore a black leather trench coat as she walked with Liz Mumley

Happy: She looked happy with her friends

She had her arm around Megan Rapinoe’s neck for one shot

Giggly: In a candid photo, Krieger is seen bursting into laughter during a conversation with Megan Rapinoe and Alyssa Naeher

This week, reports emerged that the 41-year-old One Tree Hill actress has been linked to the retired American football star and World Cup winner, 37.

“After years of being friends and in the same social circles, Sophia and Ashlyn went out for their first dinner a few weeks ago,” a source told People on Tuesday.

“This is so recent and they’re both starting a new chapter.”

An insider added Page six that Bush and Harris’ relationship is “very new, they are definitely a couple,” while a TMZ A source said the couple was “officially a thing.”

Bush and Harris were also recently seen together in photos shared online by Canadian soccer star Selenia Iacchelli.

Harris retired from football in November 2022 and Krieger decided to do the same in March 2023.

She told CBS Morning that the 2023 NWSL season would be her last act on the court because she wanted to spend more time hanging out with her two little ones.

A source told People on Wednesday, “While it is new information to the public, Ashlyn and Ali’s divorce began months ago and they have been living apart since the summer.”

The insider added that “there is no salacious story” about Bush and Harris’ new romance.

The actress and Hughes decided to go their separate ways seven weeks after celebrating their first anniversary.

At the time, she removed his last name from her Instagram bio and deleted photos of the couple.

Divorced: Harris filed for divorce from Krieger – who is also a footballer and plays for Gotham FC – last month after almost four years of marriage and two adopted children together

Co-parenting champions: The former couple seen with daughter Sloane and son Ocean

Breaking his silence: Wednesday’s posts come shortly after Bush’s ex-husband Hughes broke his silence on her new romance with Harris – just months after their shocking divorce

A source said PEOPLE: “Sophia and Grant were friends for ten years and bonded during COVID over their love of community service.

“They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain close friends.”

In June, Bush described marrying Hughes — who proposed less than a year before they tied the knot — the “best decision” of her life.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, the star shared a black and white photo from their wedding and wrote: “Today marks 365 days of calling you ‘husband.’

‘Best decision of my life. It still feels exactly that way. Ecstatic. Running together towards the future, grinning and laughing. I love you, my favorite. Happy birthday’