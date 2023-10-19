Just TWO bacon sandwiches a week ‘raises your risk of type 2 diabetes’ as scientists claim you should limit red meat to just one 70g serving a week

American researchers examined the eating habits and diabetes rates of 200,000 people.

Results show that eating two servings of red meat a week increases the risk of type 2 diabetes

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Eating just two servings of red meat a week may increase your risk of developing type 2 diabetes, a study suggests.

American researchers, who examined the eating habits and diabetes rates of 200,000 people, He advised limiting red meat to one serving per week to “optimize health.”

A typical 70g serving is equivalent to two thick slices of bacon, one and a half sausages or five slices of ham.

The findings suggest that eating just two bacon sandwiches, one hamburger, or two-thirds of an 8-ounce steak increases the risk of type 2 diabetes.

The results also revealed that swapping a serving of red meat for another protein source, such as nuts, chickpeas or beans, reduces the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 30 percent.

The findings suggest that eating just two bacon sandwiches, one hamburger, or two-thirds of an 8-ounce steak increases the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Previous studies have indicated a link between red meat consumption and the risk of type 2 diabetes, and researchers say this study adds a greater level of certainty about the association.

He looked at a large number of cases of type 2 diabetes among people who were followed over a long period of years.

First author Xiao Gu, a postdoctoral researcher in the department of nutrition at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health in the US, said: “Our findings strongly support dietary guidelines that recommend limiting red meat consumption, and This applies to both processed meats and unprocessed red meats.’

In the study, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, researchers analyzed health data from 216,695 people from the Nurses’ Health Study (NHS), NHS II, and the Health Professionals Follow-up Study (HPFS) in the United States. .

People were asked to complete questionnaires about their diet every two to four years, until age 36.

What is a 70 g serving of red meat like? Two thick slices of bacon Sausages and a half Five slices of ham half hamburger One third of a typical steak Five tablespoons of cooked minced meat

During this time, more than 22,000 of them developed type 2 diabetes.

According to the findings, eating red meat, both processed and unprocessed, was strongly associated with an increased risk of type 2 diabetes.

Those who ate the most red meat had a 62 percent higher risk of developing the disease compared to those who ate the least.

Research suggests that each additional daily serving of processed red meat was associated with a 46 percent increased chance of developing type 2 diabetes.

Each additional daily serving of unprocessed red meat was associated with a 24 percent increased risk, the study found.

When estimating the potential effects of replacing one daily serving of red meat with another protein source, the researchers found that substituting one serving of nuts and legumes was associated with a 30 percent lower risk of type 2 diabetes. Substituting one serving of dairy products was associated with a 22 percent lower risk.

Lead author Walter Willett, professor of epidemiology and nutrition, said: “Taking into account our findings and previous work by others, a limit of about one serving per week of red meat would be reasonable for people who want to optimize their health and well-being. “.

According to scientists, switching from red meat to healthy sources of plant protein would help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and address climate change, as well as provide other environmental benefits.