original_title]

Danielle Laidley landed on Maxim Australia’s Hot 100 list this week, ranking at number 92 for her contributions to the AFL and trans activism.

The former AFL coach and player, 56, beat Down Under’s biggest WAG Rebecca Judd and her sister Kate Twigley.

She also beat Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Victorian senator Lidia Thorpe and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

Dani declined to comment on her admission to the exclusive list.

Maxim released its annual Hot 100 list for 2023 on Wednesday, featuring the most successful and beautiful women in entertainment, sports and pop culture.

Danielle Laidley, 56 (pictured), landed on Maxim Australia’s Hot 100 list this week, ranking at number 92 for her contributions to the AFL and trans activism.

Topping the list is actress Margot Robbie, 33, whose Hollywood career continues to shine following the release of her latest film Barbie.

Barbie became the highest-grossing domestic Warner Bros. film of all time, grossing $537 million at the U.S. box office and grossing $1.2 billion in theaters worldwide.

This is the second consecutive year and record fourth time that Margot has reached the top of the Hot 100.

Matildas football star Sam Kerr also made the list in second place, followed by Delta Goodrem and Sophie Monk.

Former Bachelor star and podcaster Abbie Chatfield, 28, landed in ninth place, while Married At First Sight star Evelyn Ellis made the list in 10th place.

Meanwhile, Kayne West’s wife Bianca Censori came in 18th place.

The couple hit headlines after their lengthy Italian vacation, which saw scandalous ensembles and indecent controversy.

Voice Australia host Sonia Kruger landed at number 36 while Nicole Kidman was ranked 48th.

A few positions behind Kidman is KIIS FM presenter Jackie ‘O’ Henderson, who finished 60th.

She is considered Australia’s most successful woman on radio thanks to her 21 years hosting Sydney’s top FM breakfast show with Kyle Sandilands.