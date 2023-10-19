Solving the Mystery of George Santos’ Sham Campaign Treasurer

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Gety

Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday.

In his brief stint on the national stage, Rep. George Santos (R-NY) has spun some of the most preposterous fictions of any U.S. political figure in modern history. So when Santos listed a new treasurer that no one in this insular world of campaign finance had ever heard of—with the innocuous name “Andrew Olson”—some campaign finance experts wondered if Santos could have invented a person.

It wouldn’t have been his most obscene lie.

Read more at The Daily Beast.