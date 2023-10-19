Thu. Oct 19th, 2023

    Why Sarah Cooper Was ‘Embarrassed’ by Trump Video Response

    Why Sarah Cooper Was ‘Embarrassed’ by Trump Video Response

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Corinne Louie

    The below is an excerpt from ‘FOOLISH: Tales of Assimilation, Determination, and Humiliation’ by Sarah Cooper.

    How did a Jamaican girl grow up to be the president of the United States? Well, it’s a spellbinding tale that involves zero intrigue and absolutely no international espionage, unless you think TikTok is international espionage, which: valid.

    My 2020 started out a little rocky but otherwise hunky-dory. I was living in a mostly windowless apartment in Brooklyn with Jeff. Jeff was working at Google, and I was working from home and contemplating going back to Google because my comedy career was going nowhere.

