Why is Sheffield United vs Man United kicking off at 8pm on Saturday? Everything you need to know as Erik ten Hag’s side chase back-to-back league wins for the first time this season

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Sheffield United is scheduled for this weekend at 8 p.m.

Erik ten Hag’s side came into the match with the Blades on the back of a dramatic win over Brentford before the international break.

A late double from Scott McTominay gave the Red Devils their fourth win of the season. The Manchester team currently sit tenth in the table, five points behind Liverpool in fourth place.

As for this weekend’s opponents, Paul Heckingbottom’s side have yet to win a game this season and come into action on Saturday after a 3-1 defeat to Fulham.

Mail Sport explains why the match between Sheffield United and Manchester United starts at 8pm on Saturday.

The match between Manchester United and Sheffield United takes place at an unusual time: 8 p.m

The Blades are currently bottom of the table and have yet to win a game in the league this season

Why is Sheffield United vs Manchester United at 8pm?

The match between Manchester United and Sheffield United would take place on Sunday, October 22.

The match was due to be played on Sunday after it was chosen for a live broadcast on Sky Sports. However, the match was brought forward a day due to their Champions League commitments.

The Ten Hag team will host FC Copenhagen at Old Trafford on Tuesday, October 24 at 8 p.m.

Premier League teams are not allowed to play on Sunday and the following Tuesday due to the new rules. Although the clash will now take place on Saturday, Sky Sports still has the rights to broadcast the match.

Managers have returned to the fixture list over the years, especially if their team is in European action the following week.

This turned out to be an important factor for the change when rearranging the fixtures.

There have been a few Premier League matches this season that took place on Saturdays at 8pm.

Manchester City’s clash with Newcastle took place a few days after their UEFA Super Cup victory over Sevilla, while United’s clash with Burnley came on Saturday night after their defeat to Bayern Munich.

United’s match with Sheffield United was moved forward due to their involvement in the Champions League

What has been said?

Andrew Georgiou, President of Sports at Discovery, gave his thoughts on the decision to host more matches on Saturdays at 8pm.

Georgiou told the Times: ‘We are happy with the 12.30 kick-off that we bought as part of the package, but the reality is that the clubs and the league have agreed that if a club is playing in the Champions League, Wednesday evening they cannot play at the Saturday kick-off at 12.30 pm.

‘On Saturday at 12.30 pm that is perfect for us, it is our time slot. Unfortunately the Premier League and the clubs have agreed that if that happens the match cannot start at 12.30pm so we will have to find another time. I don’t think we can be asked to change our choice. What we need to do is figure out what the best time slot is to meet the needs of the club and our needs in terms of which matches we choose.

“I don’t think we should be expected to change our choices based on who’s playing on Wednesday night.”

The clash between Sheffield United and Manchester United takes place at Bramall Lane on Saturday

How to watch

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Fans can also livestream via Sky Go.

Mail Sport will be reporting live on the clash between Sheffield United and Manchester United, so you can keep up to date with all the action here.